Teheran came to spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Tigers. He beat Cleveland in his debut last week, allowing one run and four hits in five innings.
The 30-year-old Teheran made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened 2020 season. He spent he previous nine seasons with Atlanta.
