The White Sox are 36-36 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .338.

The Tigers are 21-51 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .341. The Tigers won the last meeting 6-3. Matthew Boyd notched his ninth victory and Victor Reyes went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Reynaldo Lopez registered his 15th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and is batting .283. Welington Castillo is 5-for-15 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 39 extra base hits and has 52 RBIs. Willi Castro is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .323 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Dylan Cease: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

