BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Kansas City for the 2020 home opener.
The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.
The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City pitchers had an ERA of 5.20 last year while striking out 7.6 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Tigers: None listed.
Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
___
