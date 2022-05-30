Tigers top Twins 7-5 behind Jonathan Schoop's 1,000th hit

Placeholder while article actions load

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curaçao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Monday in the opener of a five-game series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled leading off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon that lifted his average from .173 to .185.

Schoop joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curaçao with 1,000 hits,

Rookie Spencer Torkelson, another slumping Tigers player, had his first three-hit game with two singled and a double. His seventh-inning RBI infield single off Joe Smith (0-1) put the Tigers ahead 5-4 and Willi Castro followed with another-run scoring single.

Gio Urshela cut the deficit with an RBI double in the eighth against Alex Lange, and Javier Báez had a run-scoring single in the bottom half to restore a two-run lead.

Detroit overcame a 3-1 deficit and scored more than four runs for the first time since May 15.

Joe Jiménez (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit relief. Gregory Soto worked around Nick Gordon’s leadoff single in the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

CARDINALS 6, PADRES 3

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, rookie Andre Pallante got his first big league win in his 17th appearance and St. Louis beat San Diego.

Paul Goldschmidt also hit two-run homer for the Cardinals. He has a 21-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in a career-high 35 consecutive games, the longest streak in the major leagues this season.

Gorman, a 22-year-old who was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, made his major-league debut on May 20 and hit his first home run Saturday off Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser. On Monday, Gorman homered on a changeup from Nick Martinez (2-3) for a 2-1 lead in the third inning, had his second three-hit game and is batting .387.

Pallante allowed one run and five hits over 3 1/3 innings with a career-high five strikeouts and no walks.

Martinez gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 6, GAME 1

CHICAGO — Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and Milwaukee held on to beat Chicago in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.

Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer tied the game. Jace Peterson lofted a long solo drive for Milwaukee, which won its second straight and dealt the Cubs a second straight loss.

Swarmer and Milwaukee’s Ethan Small made their big league debuts. It marked the first time in Brewers history that both starters made their debuts and the first for the Cubs since 1944.

Miguel Sánchez (1-1) gave up one hits in two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader struck out three for his 17th save in 17 chances.

