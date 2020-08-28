The Tigers and Twins had two games scheduled Friday after both teams decided not to play the series opener Thursday night amid athlete protests for racial justice. A doubleheader was scheduled for Friday, but the weather wouldn’t cooperate. There was a delay of over an hour before the postponement was announced.
Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (0-4) is set to start Saturday’s opener against Randy Dobnak (5-1) of the Twins. Tarik Skubal (0-1) of the Tigers takes the mound for the second game. Minnesota has not announced a starter for that one.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.