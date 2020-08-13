Dominic Smith homered in the second and Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mets, whose second straight win may have been a costly one. Left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off after crashing into the wall while robbing Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit to end the first inning.

AD

Smith, Alonso and Luis Guillorme had two hits each.

McNeil’s catch cost the Nationals against rookie David Peterson (3-1), who allowed an unearned run and didn’t surrender his lone hit until Yan Gomes led off the fifth with a single. Peterson walked two, struck out three and retired 11 of 12 batters before Gomes’ hit.

AD

Jared Hughes, Edwin Diaz and Brad Brach combined to finish the five-hitter.

Juan Soto capped a sensational series by homering in the sixth. He was 7-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs in the four-game set.

Austin Voth (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs over four innings.

PIRATES 9, REDS 6

Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and Pittsburgh returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish against Cincinnati.

AD

Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated. Frazier connected on DeSclafani’s second pitch, and the rout was on. DeSclafani hasn’t beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park. Since then, he’s 0-5 in seven starts — all Pirates wins.

AD

The Pirates sent 12 batters to the plate for seven runs in the second inning, their biggest of the season, in winning for only the second time in 12 games.

RAYS 17, RED SOX 8

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe belted two homers and drove in three runs, Mike Zunino hit a three-run shot over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and Tampa Bay completed a four-game series sweep over Boston.

AD

The Rays have won six straight and have beaten the Red Sox 12 of the last 14 times the teams met.

Brandon Lowe added a solo homer during a five-run third inning that chased starter Kyle Hart (0-1), who was making his major league debut.

Manuel Margot had his second four-hit game of the series, Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays, who posted season-highs in runs and hits (19). Zunino drove in four runs.

AD

Kevin Plawecki had a two-run double and three RBIs for Boston.

ORIOLES 11, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman and Baltimore swept three games from Philadelphia.

AD

The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start.

Eshelman (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports