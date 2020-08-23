BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .246 as a team.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 4-2.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.