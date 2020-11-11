The 36-year-old was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts. He became a free agent after the World Series.
Tomlin signed with Atlanta in 2019 following nine seasons with Cleveland. He has a 4.69 career ERA. He 1.31 walks per nine innings ranks best among all active pitchers with at least 900 innings.
Tomlin made Atlanta’s opening day roster this season after signing a minor league deal that included an invitation to spring training.
