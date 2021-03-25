He agreed last month to a contract that would have called for a $2.25 million salary in the major leagues had he been added to the 40-man roster. The deal specified that if the Mets did not add him to the 40-man roster by March 24, he would be released if requested or added to the roster within 24 hours.
Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. A starter in his early days, he’s pitched exclusively in relief since 2012.
