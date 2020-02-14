He was 4-10 with a 4.76 ERA for the Mariners last year in six starts and 17 relief appearances.

Baltimore had the major leagues’ highest ERA last season at 5.59 and traded starter Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels for four minor league pitchers in December. They have been trying to sign candidates for the rotation and earlier this month added Wade LeBlanc, another left-hander who pitched for Seattle last season.