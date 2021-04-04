“That shoulder inflammation, it’s something that’s been kind of lingering for the last few days,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He went out there and played catch today, didn’t feel great so I think it’s more being cautious with Tony being a big part of our club.”
Santana, 24, is 2-2 with a 6.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in parts of four seasons with Los Angeles. He made his major league debut at Coors Field on June 1, 2018.
