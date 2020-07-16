The 19-year-old dived for a ball during a defensive drill at the end of Wednesday’s workout and jammed his wrist. He left the field with a trainer and Servais said X-rays revealed the fracture. Rodriguez will have additional tests on the injury.
“Feel horrible for Julio. A young player in a drill and he’s going all out. That’s what we expect of our guys, but unfortunately that happened,” Servais said.
Rodriguez hit .326 with 12 home runs and 69 RBIs in a pair of stops in Single-A last season. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodriguez was expected to start this season in Double-A.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.