San Francisco Giants (9-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-12, third in the NL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (1-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Giants are 4-9 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, Steven Duggar leads the team with a mark of .242. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 28 hits and has 12 RBIs. Justin Smoak is 14-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 13 RBIs and is batting .226. Brandon Belt is 7-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (left knee torn acl), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.