Boston Red Sox (24-22, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-27, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will host Boston in a matchup of division rivals.

The Blue Jays are 3-5 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .287, last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the club with a mark of .378.

The Red Sox are 11-12 on the road. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .333 is third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the lineup with an OBP of .394. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and is batting .244. Billy McKinney is 10-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 31 RBIs and is batting .225. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

