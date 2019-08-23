Toronto Blue Jays (52-78, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (54-74, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.30 ERA) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob Waguespack. Waguespack threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mariners are 27-36 in home games. Seattle has hit 204 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 28, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 27-39 on the road. Toronto has slugged .428 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .477.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .486. Tom Murphy is 9-for-19 with a double, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 111 hits and is batting .238. Bo Bichette is 12-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.