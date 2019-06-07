Arizona Diamondbacks (31-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-39, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (3-7, 2.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Arizona to begin a three game series.

The Blue Jays are 12-19 on their home turf. The Toronto offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Freddy Galvis leads the team with an average of .244.

The Diamondbacks are 17-16 on the road. Arizona is hitting a collective .255 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .300. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 33 RBIs and is batting .236. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.