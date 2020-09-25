The Blue Jays are 20-17 against the rest of their division. Toronto has slugged .439, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with a .599 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.
The Orioles are 13-24 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .290.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
Rio Ruiz leads the Orioles with 31 RBIs and is batting .231.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (right elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
