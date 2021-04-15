The Blue Jays finished 15-19 in road games in 2020. Toronto averaged 8.6 hits per game last year, batting .255 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).
Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).
