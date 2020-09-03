The Red Sox are 7-18 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .315.
The Blue Jays are 12-10 against AL East Division teams. Toronto has hit 55 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Hernandez leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Verdugo leads the Red Sox with 18 extra base hits and is batting .315.
Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs and has 22 RBIs.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
