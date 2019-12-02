Cleveland acquired catcher Sandy León from Boston for a minor leaguer, and San Diego obtained second baseman Jurickson Profar from Oakland for a prospect.
Seattle failed to offer a contract to infielder Tim Beckham, who has 32 games remaining on a drug suspension, and San Francisco let go outfielder Kevin Pillar
