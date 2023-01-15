AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
He struggled at the plate with Houston and finished the season batting .239 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .710 OPS overall for the Orioles and Astros.
Mancini, who turns 31 in March, brings a right-handed bat with power and could be primary option at designated hitter for the active Cubs. He plays first base and the corner outfield spots, also giving Chicago a potential platoon partner for new first baseman Eric Hosmer, a left-handed hitter.
