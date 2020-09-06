The Red Sox are 9-20 against AL East teams. Boston has slugged .439, good for fourth in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a .525 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
The Blue Jays have gone 14-12 against division opponents. The Toronto pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.76, Hyun Jin Ryu leads the staff with a mark of 2.72.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with nine home runs and is slugging .525.
Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 14 home runs and is batting .308.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
