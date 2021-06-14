Seattle’s Jake Fraley made one of the season’s top catches — at least if the game situation is accounted for — at Detroit on Wednesday night. With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, Isaac Paredes sent a drive to left that would have ended the game if Fraley hadn’t reached above the wall to make the grab. The Mariners also relayed the ball to first to double off a Detroit runner, and Seattle ended up winning in 11 innings.