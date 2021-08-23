LHP Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks against Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49) on Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series. Bumgarner is coming off his longest outing of the season, allowing one run in eight innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 19. Brubaker is 0-9 in 12 starts since last winning May 29. He gave up seven runs to the Dodgers in four innings on Aug. 18.