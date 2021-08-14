Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel (neck stiffness) was eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list on Friday but is still considered day-to-day. Manager Dusty Baker said it remains possible Gurriel could return to the lineup Saturday. ... RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder discomfort) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Florida on Saturday, but that could be pushed back due to weather.