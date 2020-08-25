BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Tigers went 22-59 at home in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.24.
The Cubs went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits per game last year and totaled 256 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).
