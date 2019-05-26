Detroit Tigers (19-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (25-26, third in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Detroit and New York are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Mets are 14-9 on their home turf. New York has hit 64 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 17, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Tigers are 10-13 in road games. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.92. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.68 earned run average. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Hector Santiago secured his first victory and Wilson Ramos went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for New York. Buck Farmer took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 38 RBIs and is batting .250. Ramos is 12-for-27 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 21 RBIs and is batting .303. Ronny Rodriguez is 6-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Tigers: 1-9, .225 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck stiffness), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

