The Tigers are 9-11 in home games. Detroit has slugged .432 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and four home runs.
The Brewers are 10-11 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .378 this season. Keston Hiura leads the team with a mark of .470.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 22 RBIs and is batting .297.
Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is batting .232.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.