Detroit Tigers (21-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-26, second in the AL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Detroit will meet at SunTrust Park on Friday.

The Braves are 14-14 in home games. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .328 is eighth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

The Tigers are 12-15 on the road. The Detroit pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.74, Matthew Boyd paces the staff with a mark of 2.85. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .561. Austin Riley is 13-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 55 hits and is batting .267. JaCoby Jones is 13-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.