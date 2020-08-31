The Phillies are 11-7 against NL East opponents. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .290.
The Nationals have gone 6-9 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .360.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs.
Soto leads the Nationals with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.