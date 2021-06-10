Dodgers: To make roster space for the activation of Gonsolin from the 60-day injured list, INF/OF Yoshi Tsutsugo (right calf strain) was placed on the 10-day IL and LHP Scott Alexander (left shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. … INF Max Muncy (sore right ankle) entered in the seventh inning at first base. He started at first Tuesday night after missing one game because of the injury and will be limited to that position indefinitely.