Berríos has 12 strikeouts, a hit batsmen and no free passes on 84 pitches. He punched out Kolten Wong to end the sixth, and his 12 strikeouts matched a career high, set against Texas on June 24, 2018.
Burnes allowed a one-out, solo homer to Byron Buxton in the seventh on his 87th pitch and was pulled right after, trailing 1-0. The right-hander struck out 11, hit a batter and issued no walks
Neither team had a baserunner until the fifth. Burnes hit Jake Cave with a pitch with two outs, and Berríos plunked Keston Hiura to start the bottom of the inning.
The closest either team came to a hit was in the third inning when Orlando Arcia hit a long fly that Twins center fielder Byron Buxton caught at the warning track.
This is Burnes’ fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts. It’s the 10th double-digit strikeout game for Berríos.
Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA last season and finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Berríos was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA.
