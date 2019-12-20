MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen Friday by finalizing deals for two right-handed relievers, adding Tyler Clippard on a one-year deal and bringing back Sergio Romo with a contract that guaranteed $5 million and includes a 2021 club option.

Romo was acquired in a trade with Miami in July. He posted a 3.18 ERA with four walks and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for Minnesota. The 36-year-old, who won three World Series with San Francisco, gets $4.75 million next year, and the Twins have a $5 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. Romo has a 2.92 ERA in 623 career innings, for five different major league teams.