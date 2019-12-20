The 34-year-old Clippard had a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings for division rival Cleveland last season, with 15 walks and 64 strikeouts. He has a 3.14 ERA in 816 career innings, for nine different major league teams.
The Twins had a 4.17 relief ERA in 2019, ranking 10th in the major leagues. Romo and Clippard will complement the bullpen core of closer Taylor Rogers and setup men Tyler Duffey and Trevor May.
