Twins: C Mitch Garver left the game in the eighth as a precaution because of right shoulder inflammation. ... Minnesota put OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hip. The Twins also selected the contract of OF Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul and designated LHP Brandon Waddell for assignment. ... Manager Rocco Baldelli said INF/OF Luis Arraez (concussion) could be back when his seven days on the IL are up — or soon after that. He went on the IL on Tuesday.