Minnesota Twins (42-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (8-2, 1.96 ERA, .96 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Minnesota will play on Sunday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 11-11 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .359.

The Twins are 13-6 against the rest of their division. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .336. The Tigers won the last meeting 9-3. Nick Ramirez secured his second victory and JaCoby Jones went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Detroit. Kyle Gibson registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .253. Niko Goodrum is 16-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 18 home runs and is batting .267. C.J. Cron is 9-for-30 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.78 ERA

Twins: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.