Twins place All-Star OF Buxton on IL with hip strain

HOUSTON — The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip. “It’s very tough news, of course,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But also knowing with what Buck’s been dealing with, there wasn’t actually much of a decision to be made... and I think Buck also knows that the right thing for him to do was to take a period of time... and get himself in a better spot physically so he can come back and do all the things that he’s been doing for us all year long and hopefully more.”

Buxton, who is tied for third in the American League with 28 homers, left Monday’s loss to the Rangers with tightness in the hip.

“I think we were able to avoid a major, major injury or something where we’re talking about a month or the rest of the season,” Baldelli said. “We’re not talking about that, which is a good thing.”

Buxton has also been dealing with a knee problem and Baldelli hopes the time off will help him recover from both issues.

“His knee has been a fairly consistent issue since April,” Baldelli said. “So I think this period of time will help that also settle down.”

Buxton is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, three triples and 51 RBIs. An All-Star this season, Buxton has a.306 on-base percentage, a .526 slugging percentage and an .833 OPS in 92 games this season.

Shortstop Carlos Correa said Buxton will be missed and that he reached out to him Tuesday to offer support.

“It’s hard for the team and it’s hard for himself, obviously,” Correa said. “I texted him and I said: “It’s time for you to focus on your recovery and try to get back with us as soon as possible.’”

Also on Tuesday, the Twins selected the contract of right-hander Aaron Sanchez from Triple-A St. Paul, recalled catcher Caleb Hamilton and optioned left-hander Devin Smeltzer.

