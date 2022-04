Placeholder while article actions load

Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, replaced by Nick Gordon. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. The 2016 first-round draft pick had his 2021 season cut short by the surgery in July.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist on Wednesday.

Kirilloff is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts. As a rookie last season, he hit .251 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 215 at-bats. He tried to play through the wrist discomfort for awhile, before the surgery decision was made.