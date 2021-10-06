Kevin Morgan, who was added as a major league field coordinator just before the season following the death of bench coach Mike Bell, was also reassigned to a minor league role. Bill Evers, who held the title of major league coach, has retired.
Only four of the eight uniformed assistants returning for 2022 have been with Baldelli since he was hired for the 2019 season.
“We do want continuity in the way that we operate on a daily basis in our clubhouse with our players. Consistency is a helpful thing,” Baldelli said.
