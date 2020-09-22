The Twins have used the injured list 16 times this season, covering 13 different players, but Bailey’s activation leaves only right-hander Jake Odorizzi, second baseman Luis Arraez and outfielder Brent Rooker still sidelined. Rooker is done for the season because of a broken forearm, but Odorizzi (finger blister) and Arraez (knee tendinitis) are expected to be available next week once the postseason starts. Arraez suffered a minor ankle sprain on Monday at the team’s alternate training site.
