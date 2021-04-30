Catcher Ryan Jeffers and outfielder Brent Rooker were sent to the Triple-A team, and infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and JT Riddle were designated for release or assignment. Riddle was first reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
Garlick was batting .280 with three doubles and three RBIs in 25 at-bats before his hiatus. Kepler was hitting .234 with four doubles and eight RBIs in 47 at-bats. Rortvedt is a native of Verona, Wisconsin, who was drafted in the second round in 2016. He has yet to appear in the majors.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports