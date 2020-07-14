Buxton’s promising career has been curtailed by a long list of injuries. Last September, the second overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft had surgery to repair a damaged labrum in his left shoulder. Only once in five years has Buxton played more than 92 games for the Twins.
Minnesota is scheduled to open the season July 24 in Chicago against the White Sox.
