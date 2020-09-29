“Didn’t want him to push if he was feeling something that he could potentially do some long-term damage to,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said, adding: “He wasn’t ready to go this series, and we felt the best thing to do was to continue to get him treatment and see where hopefully it is after this series if we’re lucky enough to move on.”
Kirilloff was the team’s first-round amateur draft pick in 2016. He has never played above Double-A but showed the club he was ready with strong performances at the team’s alternate training site this summer. He can play the corner outfield positions and first base, giving manager Rocco Baldelli additional flexibility with Donaldson out. The Twins kept 15 position players and 13 pitchers on their 28-man roster.
