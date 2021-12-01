Bundy was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He went 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA in his first full major league season (10-6) and has a career 4.72 ERA in 161 games (133 starts). Bundy was traded to the Angels in 2019.
Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, both rookies in 2021, are the only starting pitchers who finished the year with the Twins still around. Minnesota traded José Berríos and J.A. Happ and released Matt Shoemaker at different points during a disappointing 2021. Kenta Maeda went down with an elbow injury, with Tommy John surgery putting his 2022 season in doubt, and Michael Pineda became a free agent.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports