The Tigers are 7-12 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .434, good for fourth in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with a .543 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and five home runs.
The Twins are 11-11 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 13, averaging one every nine at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 34 hits and is batting .296.
Cruz leads the Twins with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .692.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Eddie Rosario: (ankle), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
