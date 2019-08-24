Detroit Tigers (39-87, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (77-51, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-6, 8.46 ERA) Twins: Kyle Gibson (11-6, 4.40 ERA)

LINE: Twins -330; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Saturday.

The Twins are 29-19 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .271 batting average, Nelson Cruz leads the team with an average of .301.

The Tigers are 18-33 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .338. The Tigers won the last meeting 9-6. Drew VerHagen earned his fourth victory and Ronny Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Detroit. Jose Berrios registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 34 home runs and has 84 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 12-for-40 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 50 RBIs and is batting .280. Rodriguez is 8-for-22 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Eddie Rosario: (hamstring), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Grayson Greiner: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.