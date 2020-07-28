BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts St. Louis for the 2020 home opener.
The Twins went 46-35 on their home field in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team with four extra base hits per game and 318 total doubles last year.
The Cardinals finished 41-40 in road games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.
INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (leg), Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).
Cardinals: John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
