Brewers: SS Willy Adames (right quadriceps) was out of the lineup for the third straight game but was on track for DH duty on Saturday after a satisfactory round of pregame running. ... 3B/1B Eduardo Escobar (right hamstring), the former Twins sparkplug who won’t get to play this weekend in his first trip to Target Field since being traded to Arizona in 2018, has been progressing well in his on-field workouts, Counsell said. Escobar is eligible to return on Thursday.