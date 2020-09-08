The Cardinals are 9-9 on their home turf. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .336 is second in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .463.
The Twins have gone 9-12 away from home. The Minnesota pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.63, Kenta Maeda leads the staff with a mark of 2.77.
TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 hits and is batting .324.
Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 21 extra base hits and is batting .240.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Yadier Molina: (elbow).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Nelson Cruz: (hip), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
