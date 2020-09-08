The Cardinals are 9-9 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 30 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brad Miller leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.
The Twins have gone 9-12 away from home. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.63. Kenta Maeda leads the team with a 2.77 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 11 extra base hits and is batting .324.
Eddie Rosario ranks second on the Twins with nine home runs and has 30 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Yadier Molina: (elbow).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Nelson Cruz: (hip), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.