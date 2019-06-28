Minnesota Twins (52-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-41, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (8-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Martin Perez. Perez pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The White Sox are 18-14 against AL Central opponents. Chicago is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 59 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 26-14 on the road. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 149 home runs this season, Eddie Rosario leads them with 20 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 86 hits and has 37 RBIs. James McCann is 13-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rosario leads the Twins with 20 home runs and has 60 RBIs. C.J. Cron has 14 hits and is batting .304 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .270 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Charlie Tilson: day-to-day (illness), Yolmer Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (knee), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Jose Berrios: day-to-day (blister), Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (ankle), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Marwin Gonzalez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 10-day IL (abdominal), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.